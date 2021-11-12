

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Knorr-Bremse (KNRRY.PK) reported that its EBIT for the nine-month of fiscal year 2021 rose to 711.7 million euros from 592.1 million euros in the prior year. Earnings per share were 2.97 euros up from 2.29 euros last year.



Operating EBIT was 711.7 million euros up 20.2% on the previous year.



Order intake for the period rose 15.7% year-over-year to 5.04 billion euros due to a very significant recovery in demand in commercial vehicle core markets.



Order book was 5.01 billion euros as of September 30, 2021 up 12.3% from the prior year.



Revenues grow by 9.1% to 5.01 billion euros from the prior year largely due to appreciable growth in the global commercial vehicle business.



Looking ahead for fiscal year 2021, Knorr-Bremse now expects revenues to be in the range of 6.60 billion euros - 6.80 billion euros compared to the prior outlook of 6.50 billion euros - 6.90 billion euros.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KNORR-BREMSE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de