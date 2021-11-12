- (PLX AI) - SimCorp Q3 revenue EUR 107.3 million vs. estimate EUR 113 million.
- • Q3 EBIT EUR 24.2 million vs. estimate EUR 28 million
- • Q3 EBIT margin 22.6%
- • Outlook FY revenue growth 6-11%
- • Outlook FY EBIT margin 24.5-27.5%
- • Q3 orders EUR 27.8 million vs. estimate EUR 20 million
- • In Q3 2021, two significant transformational SimCorp Dimension license deals were signed with existing clients. The two deals included conversions from perpetual to subscription-based licenses
SIMCORP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de