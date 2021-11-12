Indian renewable energy developer Adani Green had an operational capacity of 5.4 GW - including 4.76 GW of solar and 647 MW of wind - as of Sept. 30.From pv magazine India Adani Green Energy, an Adani Group company and the world's largest solar power developer, aims to reach 45 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, with the average tariff below the average power purchase cost (APPC) at the national level. The renewable energy developer had an operational renewable energy capacity of 5.4 GW (4.76 GW of solar and 647 MW of wind) as of Sept. 30. The company will invest $20 billion in renewable ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...