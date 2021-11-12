Researchers in Spain have developed an n-type crystalline silicon solar cell based on vanadium oxide films deposited by atomic layer deposition. The cell showed an open-circuit voltage of 631 mV, a short-circuit current of 38.36 mA cm-², and a fill factor of 75.8%.Researchers at the Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya (UPC) in Spain have fabricated a crystalline silicon solar cell based on vanadium oxide (V2O5) films used as a hole-selective layer. The novelty of their approach consists of replacing thermal evaporation with atomic layer deposition (ALD) for the deposition of the films. The former ...

