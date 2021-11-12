Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 12.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc: Durchschlagende Meldung: Megadeal öffnet alle Türen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0JMMF ISIN: GB00B11DNM70 Ticker-Symbol: H5W 
Frankfurt
11.11.21
15:32 Uhr
0,100 Euro
+0,010
+11,11 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HORIZONTE MINERALS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HORIZONTE MINERALS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
12.11.2021 | 08:08
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Horizonte Minerals PLC Announces Q3 Financial Results

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2021 / Horizonte Minerals Plc, (AIM:HZM)(TSX:HZM) (the "Company" or "Horizonte"), the nickel development company focused on developing its ferro-nickel project in Brazil ("Araguaia" or "the Project"), announces it has today published its unaudited financial results for the three month period to 30 September 2021 and the Management Discussion and Analysis for the same period. Both of the aforementioned documents have been posted on the Company's website www.horizonteminerals.com and are also available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Highlights for the Period

  • Credit approval from a syndicate of international financial institutions (the "Senior Lenders") and two Export Credit Agencies ("ECAs") for a senior secured project finance facility (the "Senior Debt Facility") of up to US$346.2 million to fund the construction and development of Araguaia.
  • Significant progress on key Araguaia execution preparation activities, including competitive tendering for supply of key processing equipment, electric furnace and project management (EPCM) services.
  • Araguaia Operational Readiness Plan well advanced with all key permits in place for commencement of construction.
  • Key environmental and social programmes continuing in preparation for construction phase at Araguaia
  • Mobilisation of Head of Projects to Brazil and appointment of Engineering, Community, Health and Safety Managers continues the build out of the project execution team.
  • Publication of 2020 Sustainability Report in accordance with Global Reporting Initiative.
  • Strong cash balance of £18.3 million maintained.

For further information, visit www.horizonteminerals.com or contact:

Horizonte Minerals plc

Jeremy Martin (CEO)

Anna Legge (Corporate Communications)

info@horizonteminerals.com

+44 (0) 203 356 2901

Peel Hunt (NOMAD & Joint Broker)

Ross Allister

David McKeown

+44 (0)20 7418 8900

BMO (Joint Broker)

Thomas Rider

Pascal Lussier Duquette

Andrew Cameron

+44 (0) 20 7236 1010

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the full announcement:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/1581S_1-2021-11-11.pdf

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Horizonte Minerals PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/672472/Horizonte-Minerals-PLC-Announces-Q3-Financial-Results

HORIZONTE MINERALS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.