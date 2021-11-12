- (PLX AI) - Kamux Q3 revenue EUR 254.6 million vs. estimate EUR 240 million.
- • Q3 EBIT EUR 10 million
- • Q3 EPS EUR 0.18
- • Outlook FY revenue EUR 850-900 million
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|08:40
|Kamux Corporation's Interim Report for January 1 - September 30, 2021
|HELSINKI, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kamux saw very strong growth, revenue +22.8% - Adjusted operating profit (EBIT) remained below the comparison period
The figures in parentheses...
|08:10
|Kamux Q3 Adjusted EBIT EUR 10 Million vs. Estimate EUR 11 Million
|Do
|Jani Koivu appointed as Kamux's Country Director for Finland and as Member of the Group Management Team of Kamux Corporation
|HELSINKI, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kamux has appointed Jani Koivu (b. 1977, MSc, Management and BA, European Economics & Management) as Kamux's Country Director for Finland and as Member...
|Mi
|Changes in Kamux Corporation's Management Team and in Swedish Management
|HELSINKI, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tommi Iiskonmäki, Kamux's Swedish Country Director and Member of the Group Management Team, has announced to leave the company and take up new responsibilities...
|05.11.
|Invitation to a Press Conference: Kamux Corporation's Interim Report for January--September 2021
|Kamux Corporation Investor News November 5, 2021 at 9:00 (EET)
HELSINKI, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kamux Corporation will publish its Interim Report for January-September on November...
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|KAMUX OYJ
|13,800
|+0,22 %