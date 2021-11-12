Hövding Sverige AB: Hövding gears up in Germany with strong new partnership

Swedish firm Hövding is taking its business up a gear in the German market through a strong new agency partnership with ALPINA Sports, part of the market-leading UVEX Group in Germany. Sales of Hövding's airbag for cyclists have shot up in Germany in recent years. The new business model ensures an even greater presence in the German market, with broader sales channels and marketing.

Alpina Sports GmbH currently sells and develops cycle helmets, ski helmets and sports eyewear, and now it is further expanding its portfolio to include Hövding's airbag for cyclists. The partnership in Germany and Austria will launch on 1 January 2022.

"We and the market are more than ready for this partnership and for a more direct presence in Germany. Entering into a collaboration with a strong and established player such as Alpina Sports is an important step for us. Their network in the bike and sports segment will boost our presence and allow for more direct contact with our customers, along with greater investment in marketing than before. With Alpina Sports' help, we look forward to protecting even more cyclists," says Hövding's CEO Fredrik Carling.

Hövding is the world's first airbag for cyclists, designed as a discreet collar that riders wear around the neck. The airbag is folded into the collar, along with Hövding's advanced sensors, which monitor the cyclist's patterns of movement and react when an accident happens. The deployed airbag inflates into a hood that supports the neck and provides the world's best shock absorption.

"Alpina protects people with helmets and sports eyewear when they're cycling and skiing, which is why our resellers and partners have put their trust in us for decades. Through this trust, and the high level of protection that Hövding's airbag for cyclists is known to offer, we'll be able to expand our portfolio and make urban safety available to an even larger target group," comments Patrick Hebling, Director Business Unit Brand & Sales at ALPINA.

For more information, please contact:Fredrik Carling, CEO Hövding?+46 (0)40 23 68 68