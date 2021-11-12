Anzeige
Freitag, 12.11.2021
GlobeNewswire
12.11.2021 | 09:17
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of bond loan issued by Resurs Bank Aktiebolag on STO Corporate Bonds (418/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 bond loan issued by Resurs Bank
Aktiebolag with effect from 2021-11-15. Last day of trading is set to
2024-11-01. The instrument will be listed on STO Corporate Bonds. 

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 72 80

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1026502
