Yale University researchers have discovered that parking lots across Connecticut could host 7 GW of solar capacity and produce 9,000 GWh of electricity in their first year of operation.From pv magazine USA Yale University researchers have found that more than one-third of Connecticut's electricity could come from solar-covered parking lots. Adding this potential to Google Project Sunroof rooftop's solar data increased the availability of solar siting to roughly 85.5% of the U.S. state's electricity provided solely from solar carports and rooftops. The authors only examined parking lots with ...

