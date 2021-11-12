

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's industrial production growth eased and retail sales remained unchanged in September, data from Turkstat showed on Friday.



Industrial production increased 8.9 percent annually in September, following a 14.0 percent rise in August.



Among the sub-sectors, mining and quarrying output increased 7.9 percent annually in September and manufacturing output grew 9.7 percent. Electricity, gas, steam output rose 1.0 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, industrial production declined 1.5 percent in September, after a 5.6 percent growth in the prior month.



Another report from the statistical office showed that retail sales increased 15.9 percent yearly in September, same as seen in August.



Sales of non-food sales increased 24.2 percent annually in September and automotive fuel sales grew 7.4 percent. Sales of food, drinks and tobacco gained 6.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales grew 1.2 percent in September, following a 0.9 percent growth in the preceding month.



