- (PLX AI) - ALK-Abello shares fell 1.4% after the stock was downgraded to hold from buy at both Danske and DNB.
- • The Q3 report and guidance upgrade were solid, with a strong beat driven by tablet sales, but there's a lack of near-term triggers after the share price run, DNB said
- • DNB has a price target of DKK 3,675 for ALK-Abello
- • Q3 was impressive and led to another guidance upgrade; we lower our recommendation on the back of a strong rebound in the share, Danske said
- • Danske has a price target of DKK 3,600 on ALK-Abello
- • Separately, Nordea maintained its hold recommendation on ALK-Abello
