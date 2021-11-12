- (PLX AI) - Zealand Pharma fell another 5% today, adding to yesterday's big losses after the company cut outlook.
- • Analysts at Danske and Nordea trimmed their price targets on the stock today, although they maintained buy recommendations
- • We believe that solid upside remains for the Zealand Pharma stock, but the pipeline needs to soon deliver data for key assets such as dasiglucagon and glepaglutide, Nordea said
- • Zealand has suffered multiple delays for several of its clinical trials, market patience is wearing thin and until we see more substantial data during H1/mid-2022 the stock will likely remain range bound: Nordea
- • Zealand development delays, lack of execution and high cash-burn are offsetting the positives on promising assets, Danske said
- • Zealand probably has 1 year of cash runway left without additional financing from partnerships, out-licensing or a new share issue, Danske estimates
ZEALAND PHARMA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de