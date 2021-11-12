ISG Provider Lens report says work-from-home requirements and a growing consumer preference for digital channels over voice calls have permanently changed the industry

Contact centers in Europe and the U.K. are adopting remote work models and new technologies to address changes in consumer behavior and customer service in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2021 ISG Provider Lens Contact Center Customer Experience Services report for Europe and the U.K. finds major trends seen over the past 18 months, including consumers choosing digital channels over voice calls and employees working outside physical call centers, are likely irreversible. The contact center industry now must develop seamless, efficient omnichannel experiences for customers, delivered securely by decentralized workers and automated personas.

"Companies in Europe and the U.K. have begun to recognize they need new technologies and operating models to survive in a post-pandemic world," said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "They have drastically changed their business approaches in the past 18 months and are accelerating their transformations."

Enterprises in the region are increasing their use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, as well as automated personas in customer-facing roles, the report says. For secure and effective support by an increasingly remote workforce, companies are investing in real-time performance dashboards, automated coaching, agent performance analytics and gamification.

Geography plays a major role in the strategies of some contact center operators in the region, ISG says. European companies increasingly are turning to Eastern Europe for outsourcing, taking advantage of lower labor costs and local proficiency in other European languages. U.K. companies continue to favor India and other English-speaking countries, their traditional sources of offshore talent.

In the U.K., changes to the country's IR35 regulations, which cover the use of temporary workers, disrupted the use of freelancers, digital consultants and experts and made the rules governing those engagements less clear. This complicated what has been a standard practice in the U.K.'s contact center industry. However, the changes also created opportunities for organizations willing to collaborate with providers, startups and technology vendors for nearshoring or offshoring of labor.

As in other regions, enterprises in Europe and the U.K. have had to adopt new working models that allow nearly all contact center agents to work remotely, the report says. These new models provide benefits including cost savings, access to talent, worker flexibility and higher productivity. Operators are making investments to address poor connectivity, background noise and security in remote work settings. With tools such as virtual private networks (VPNs), facial recognition, voice biometrics, screen monitoring and near environment monitoring, they are closing the gap in security between in-office and home-based work.

The 2021 ISG Provider LensContact Center Customer Experience Services report for Europe and the U.K. evaluates the capabilities of 28 providers across four quadrants: Digital Operations, AI Analytics, Work From Home Services, and Social Media CX Services.

The report names Atento, Capita, Firstsource, Sitel Group, Teleperformance and Webhelp as Leaders in all four quadrants. It names Majorel, Transcom and Wipro as Leaders in three quadrants each. Concentrix, Conduent and HGS are named as Leaders in two quadrants each.

In addition, Tech Mahindra is named a Rising Star-a company with a "promising portfolio" and "high future potential" by ISG's definition-in two quadrants. Majorel and Wipro are named Rising Stars in one quadrant each.

Customized versions of the report are available from Capita, Firstsource and Sitel Group.

The 2021 ISG Provider Lens Contact Center Customer Experience Services report for Europe and the U.K.is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens Research

The ISG Provider Lens Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Germany, Switzerland, the U.K., France, the Nordics, Brazil and Australia/New Zealand, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries-a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211112005422/en/

Contacts:

Will Thoretz, ISG

+1 203 517 3119

will.thoretz@isg-one.com

Kate Hartley, Carrot Communications for ISG

+44 (0)20 3457 6403

kate.hartley@carrotcomms.co.uk