Business Worldwide Magazine Reveals Winners of 'Most Innovative Companies 2021' Awards

LONDON, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Worldwide Magazine (BWM) has just announced the list of companies which clinched its 20 Most Innovative Companies to Watch in 2021.

Now in its third year, the Award recognises companies which have produced a product or service which has gone on to revolutionise their industry. A disrupter, in other words. But the Awards didn't just stop there. The magazine's panel also wanted to pay credit to those who have innovative practices in terms of how their company is run or structured.

Companies from all sectors were invited to apply for the Awards - or be nominated. Energy, Healthcare and Construction was particularly well-represented but so too were Manufacturing, Banking and Pharmaceuticals. And it wasn't just in the sectors that there was large variation. Because the Awards were global, entries came from around the globe, from as far afield as Canada, New Zealand and even the Balkans.

Spokesman for BWM Robert Weinberg, congratulated the 20 winners and thanked the panel for what certainly wasn't an easy task - such was the calibre of the entries.

"For obvious reasons it hasn't been an easy year," he said. "So, it was heartening to see both how many entries we received, and how impressive those were. It would have been possible to expand the Awards to the 40 Most Innovative Companies - and we did think about it - but in the end, for the sake of fairness, we decided to keep it to the original 20 winners.

"It's just great to see that even a global pandemic can't keep amazing business ideas and innovation at bay."

To be entered for the 20 Most Innovative Companies to Watch in 2021 Award companies had to be nominated by clients, employees or other businesses within the same sector.

More information on the winners and the Awards themselves can be found here: https://www.bwmonline.com/awards/20-most-innovative-companies-to-watch-awards-2021/

