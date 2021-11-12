RIGHTMOVE PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

12 November 2021

RIGHTMOVE PLC

DIRECTOR / PDMR SHAREHOLDINGS

Rightmove plc confirms that Peter Brooks-Johnson, Chief Executive, exercised options, largely due to expire in March 2022, and sold 306,617 shares on 10 November 2021. The shares were sold at an average price of £6.98 per share, from which relevant taxes were deducted.

Following these transactions, Peter has a beneficial shareholding of 2,017,302 shares.

Name and contact number for enquiries:

Amy Murphy, Head of PR

Press@Rightmove.co.uk

Sandra Odell

Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@Rightmove.co.uk

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY

PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES