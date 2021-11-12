RIGHTMOVE PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 November 2021
RIGHTMOVE PLC
DIRECTOR / PDMR SHAREHOLDINGS
Rightmove plc confirms that Peter Brooks-Johnson, Chief Executive, exercised options, largely due to expire in March 2022, and sold 306,617 shares on 10 November 2021. The shares were sold at an average price of £6.98 per share, from which relevant taxes were deducted.
Following these transactions, Peter has a beneficial shareholding of 2,017,302 shares.
Name and contact number for enquiries:
Amy Murphy, Head of PR
Press@Rightmove.co.uk
Sandra Odell
Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@Rightmove.co.uk
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY
PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Peter Brooks-Johnson
|2.
|Reason for notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer
|b)
|Initial Notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Rightmove plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier
|2138001JXGCFKBXYB828
|4.
|Details of the transaction: section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of financial instrument
Identification code:
|Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each
GB00BGDT3G23
|b)
|Nature of transaction
|Exercise of nil cost options and
|c)
|Prices and volumes
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|1.
|GBP 6.978217
|56,498
|GBP 394,255.31
|2.
|GBP 6.978217
|165,170
|GBP 1,152,592.10
|3.
|GBP 6.978217
|30,549
|GBP 213,177.55
|4.
|GBP 6.978217
|54,454
|GBP 379,991.83
|d)
|Aggregated information:
|Price
|Total
|Total
|GBP 6.978217
|306,671
|GBP 2,140,016.79
|e)
|Date of transaction
|10 November 2021
|f)
|Place of transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
|g)
|Shareholding post transaction
|2,017,302 shares (0.234% of issued share capital)
