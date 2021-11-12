Anzeige
Freitag, 12.11.2021
Ad-hoc: Rallyeauslöser – Heute die nächste "Bombenmeldung"
Aker ASA: Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in Aker ASA's shares

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kristin Krohn Devold, director in Aker ASA, has today acquired 590 shares in Aker ASA at a price of NOK 877.23 per share. The shares were acquired on the Oslo Stock Exchange. Following the transaction, Devold holds a total of 590 shares in Aker ASA.

Please see attached notification for persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Aker ASA in accordance with Regulation EU 596/2014 (MAR) article 19 and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For more information, please contact:

Investors:
Joachim Bjørni, Head of Investor Relations, Aker ASA
Tel: +47 924 22 106
E-mail: joachim.bjorni@akerasa.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-asa/r/aker-asa--reporting-of-transactions-made-by-persons-discharging-managerial-responsibilities-and-pers,c3452753

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/18835/3452753/953ac2b6111afec7.pdf

Aker ASA Notification Devold

