Aker ASA: Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in Aker ASA's shares

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kristin Krohn Devold, director in Aker ASA, has today acquired 590 shares in Aker ASA at a price of NOK 877.23 per share. The shares were acquired on the Oslo Stock Exchange. Following the transaction, Devold holds a total of 590 shares in Aker ASA.

Please see attached notification for persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Aker ASA in accordance with Regulation EU 596/2014 (MAR) article 19 and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For more information, please contact:

Investors:

Joachim Bjørni, Head of Investor Relations, Aker ASA

Tel: +47 924 22 106

E-mail: joachim.bjorni@akerasa.com

