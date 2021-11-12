IMFARR and SN Holding are buying Credit Suisse project "Elementum" in the heart of Munich

Future building in the heart of Munich taken over by the two family offices from Austria and Switzerland

VIENNA and MUNICH, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Nov. 8th 2021 Credit Suisse Asset Management sold "Elementum Munich" to IMFARR and SN Holding. The new owners plan an investment of over one billion Euro and are going to finish the project, which is going to be built by the Swiss architecture group "Herzog & De Meuron", by 2025.

It's an area of more than 67.000 square meters office, retail and gastronomy, an 80x30 meter landscape with hills and woods and Munich's highest running circuit, placed on the rooftop of the building. All of that in just in the heart of Munich.

Matthias Euler-Rolle, IMFARR Head of Communication: "Elementum is a future project, which is already coming to reality. Working and living in line with the requirements of human beings and the environment, means to offer new ways and possibilities of working and living. We'll be having a running circuit on the roof top of the building, hills and woods around, we'll combine e-mobility concepts, offer charging and sharing points for all kind of gas emission free vehicles. With an LEED Gold certificated building in the city center of Munich, IMFARR and SN Holding are creating a perfect surrounding for nature, woman and men."

"Elementum" can be realized as multi-tennant building as well as a single-tennant building. The construction permit offers to build 68.500 square meters floor area, 300 underground parking lots and 950 bicycle parking spaces. The building will be used for office, gastronomy, trade and conferences.

Matthias Euler-Rolle: "The project "Elementum" is a huge next step in increasing the Germany-Portfolio of IMFARR and SN Holding. After buying the "Highlight Towers" and many development areas in the south of the city, our group definitely arrived in Munich."

The joint venture of the two family offices bought within the last years many landmarks in the most important German cities, as the "Silberturm" and the "Nestlé Headquarter" in Frankfurt, "Elements" in Berlin, "Omega Building" on the Kaiserlei in Offenbach, "Gateway Tower" in Düsseldorf or "IBM Campus" close to Stuttgart.

More than 1 Million square meters with a project volume of more than 10 billion Euro are currently owned by IMFARR and SN Holding.

More about Elementum: https://elementum-munich.com/

Further informations:

IMFARR BeteiliungsgmbH

Matthias Euler-Rolle

+43 664 884 61 600

matthias.euler-rolle@imfarr.com