

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Friday, Eurostat is scheduled to issue euro area industrial production for September. Production is expected to fall 0.5 percent on month, following a 1.6 percent decline in August.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While it rose against the franc, it eased against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 130.51 against the yen, 1.1445 against the greenback, 0.8545 against the pound and 1.0552 against the franc as of 4:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de