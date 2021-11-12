Anzeige
Freitag, 12.11.2021
Ad-hoc: Rallyeauslöser – Heute die nächste "Bombenmeldung"
12.11.2021 | 11:28
BMO Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Director Dealing

BMO Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Director Dealing

PR Newswire

London, November 12

BMO COMMERCIAL PROPERTY TRUST LIMITED

LEI: 213800A2B1H4ULF3K397

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Connected Persons

12 November 2021

1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
a)NameHugh Scott-Barrett
b)Position / statusNon-Executive Director and PDMR of BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited
c)Initial notification / amendmentInitial
2.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares
GB00B4ZPCJ00
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
0.9956335,000
d)Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price

35,000

£35,091.98
e)Date of the transaction11 November 2021
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange
g)CurrencyGBP - British Pound

Following this purchase, Mr Scott-Barrett's total holding will be 100,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company.

Enquiries
Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
+44 (0)1481 745001

