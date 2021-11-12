NASDAQ OMX Nordic: IT - Equity Derivatives - Testing of new underlying stock classes for single stock derivatives

As of November 11, 2021, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets has made available for testing in Genium INET External Test System 1 (EXT1) new Equity Derivatives - instruments as specified below. Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will confirm and communicate the start date for trading in Production in a separate Exchange Notice, pending readiness of members and market data providers. 1) Volvo Car AB, B Class - stock as an Equity Derivatives Underlying Instrument: Forwards, futures and options, standardized and flexible (all Instrument Classes) with a maximum contract term of 24 months are available for testing in EXT1. Company Name Volvo Car AB (publ.) ----------------------------------------------- Stock Class Volvo Car B ----------------------------------------------- Ticker Code (Shortname) VCAR ----------------------------------------------- ISIN SE0016844831 ----------------------------------------------- Underlying code (in EXT1) 19319 ----------------------------------------------- Contract length 24 months ----------------------------------------------- Currency SEK ----------------------------------------------- Risk Parameter 24% ----------------------------------------------- Minimum Block Size 50 ----------------------------------------------- Minimum Deferral Size 2000 ----------------------------------------------- 2) Weekly Options on EVO are available for testing in EXT1 according to Quotation List 1.13: Contract Term 4 or 5 weeks with expiration weeks 1, 2, 4 and where applicable, week 5 of the Expiration Month. Company Name Evolution AB (publ.) --------------------------------------------- Stock Class EVO --------------------------------------------- Ticker Code (Shortname) EVO --------------------------------------------- ISIN SE0012673267 --------------------------------------------- Underlying code 13509 --------------------------------------------- Contract length Weekly Options --------------------------------------------- Currency SEK --------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Jari Elo, telephone +358 9 6166 7275 or Sandra Zemaityte, telephone +46 8 405 69 70. Nasdaq Derivatives Markets Jari Elo Sandra Zemaityte Equity Derivatives Product Manage Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1026535