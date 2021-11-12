Anzeige
Freitag, 12.11.2021
Ad-hoc: Rallyeauslöser – Heute die nächste “Bombenmeldung”
12.11.2021 | 12:17
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: IT - Equity Derivatives - Testing of new underlying stock classes for single stock derivatives

As of November 11, 2021, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets has made available for
testing in Genium INET External Test System 1 (EXT1) new Equity Derivatives -
instruments as specified below. Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will confirm and
communicate the start date for trading in Production in a separate Exchange
Notice, pending readiness of members and market data providers. 



1)  Volvo Car AB, B Class - stock as an Equity Derivatives Underlying
Instrument: Forwards, futures and options, standardized and flexible (all
Instrument Classes) with a maximum contract term of 24 months are available for
testing in EXT1. 



Company Name        Volvo Car AB (publ.)
-----------------------------------------------
Stock Class        Volvo Car B     
-----------------------------------------------
Ticker Code (Shortname)  VCAR        
-----------------------------------------------
ISIN            SE0016844831    
-----------------------------------------------
Underlying code (in EXT1) 19319        
-----------------------------------------------
Contract length      24 months      
-----------------------------------------------
Currency          SEK         
-----------------------------------------------
Risk Parameter       24%         
-----------------------------------------------
Minimum Block Size     50         
-----------------------------------------------
Minimum Deferral Size   2000        
-----------------------------------------------



2)  Weekly Options on EVO are available for testing in EXT1 according to
Quotation List 1.13: Contract Term 4 or 5 weeks with expiration weeks 1, 2, 4
and where applicable, week 5 of the Expiration Month. 



Company Name       Evolution AB (publ.)
---------------------------------------------
Stock Class       EVO         
---------------------------------------------
Ticker Code (Shortname) EVO         
---------------------------------------------
ISIN           SE0012673267    
---------------------------------------------
Underlying code     13509        
---------------------------------------------
Contract length     Weekly Options   
---------------------------------------------
Currency         SEK         
---------------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Jari
Elo, telephone +358 9 6166 7275 or Sandra Zemaityte, telephone +46 8 405 69 70. 



Nasdaq Derivatives Markets

Jari Elo                                Sandra
Zemaityte 

Equity Derivatives                         Product
Manage

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1026535
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
