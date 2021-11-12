

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's consumer price inflation surged in October, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Friday.



The consumer price index rose 5.1 percent year-on-year in October, following a 4.6 percent rise in September. Economists had expected a 5.0 percent rise.



Transport cost increased 14.0 percent yearly in October and alcoholic beverages and tobacco prices rose by 8.0 percent. Prices for communication, and recreation and culture grew by 6.4 percent and 4.9 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.6 percent in October, after a 0.8 percent gain in the previous month. Economists had forecast a growth of 0.5 percent.



The core inflation rose to 4.9 percent in September from 5.5 percent in October. Economists had forecast a rise of 5.4 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, core CPI rose 0.7 percent in October, after a 0.3 percent increase in the prior month. Economists had expected a 0.5 percent rise.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de