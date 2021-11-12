Scientists in Italy investigated the formation of cracks in silicon solar cells, and the subsequent performance loss this can cause. Their work finds that current models don't fully take into account the influence of encapsulants and other module components outside of the cell, and that smaller stresses such as vibrations during transport or caused by wind in the field could have a role to play. And all of this could have implications for testing and module quality standards.Solar cell cracking has been identified as one of the major causes of module degradation and performance loss in the field. ...

