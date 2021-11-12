DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
/ Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
Announcement on the Implementation Result of the Increase in Shareholdings of the Company by Actual Controller's Concerted Actor
Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt / Hongkong, 12 November 2021 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (the "Company" or "Haier Smart Home", D-share 690D.DE, A-share 600690.SH, H-share 06690.HK) today published on the Shanghai Stock Exchange an announcement with regard to the Implementation Result of the Increase in Shareholdings of the Company by Actual Controller's Concerted Actor.
Reminder of important content:
- General Information of the Shareholding Increase Plan: Qingdao Haichuangzhi Management Consulting Enterprise (Limited Partnership) (hereinafter referred to as "Haichuangzhi"), a concerted actor of Haier Group Corporation which is the actual controller of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. intended to increase their shareholdings in the Company's A-shares through the trading system of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (hereinafter referred to as "SSE") within 6 months from 18 June 2021 and within the time frame permitted by relevant laws and regulations, with an accumulated amount of shareholding increase no less than RMB300 million and the shares of which shall not exceed 2% of the Company's total share capital at that time (hereinafter referred to as the "Shareholding Increase Plan").
- Implementation of the Shareholding Increase Plan: On 18 June 2021, Haichuangzhi increased its holdings of A-shares in the Company by 362,490 shares through the trading system of SSE, accounting for 0.0039% of the Company's total share capital in issue at that time (hereinafter referred to as the "First Shareholding Increase"). Since the date of First Shareholding Increase and as of 12 November 2021, Haichuangzhi had accumulatively increased its holdings of A-shares in the Company by 31,899,216 shares through SSE trading system, accounting for 0.34% of the total share capital in issue of the Company so far. The average price of the increased shares was RMB25.08/share with a total amount of RMB800,000,600 (commissions and other charges inclusive). Haier Group Corporation and its concerted actors including Haichuangzhi together hold 3,205,153,558 shares of the Company, accounting for 34.11% of the Company's issued total share capital so far. As of the date of this announcement, the Shareholding Increase Plan has been properly implemented.
I. General information of the entity implementing Shareholding Increase Plan and the main content of the Shareholding Increase Plan
II. Implementation result of the Shareholding Increase Plan
III. Other explanations
Note: This Announcement has been prepared in both Chinese and English. Should there be any discrepancies or misunderstandings between the two versions, the Chinese version shall prevail.
Press Contact:
12.11.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
|Haier Industrial Park, Laoshan District
|266101 Qingdao
|China
|Internet:
|smart-home.haier.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1248692 12.11.2021