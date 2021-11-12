DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]

Announcement on the Implementation Result of the Increase in Shareholdings of the Company by Actual Controller's Concerted Actor Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt / Hongkong, 12 November 2021 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (the "Company" or "Haier Smart Home", D-share 690D.DE, A-share 600690.SH, H-share 06690.HK) today published on the Shanghai Stock Exchange an announcement with regard to the Implementation Result of the Increase in Shareholdings of the Company by Actual Controller's Concerted Actor. Reminder of important content: - General Information of the Shareholding Increase Plan: Qingdao Haichuangzhi Management Consulting Enterprise (Limited Partnership) (hereinafter referred to as "Haichuangzhi"), a concerted actor of Haier Group Corporation which is the actual controller of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. intended to increase their shareholdings in the Company's A-shares through the trading system of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (hereinafter referred to as "SSE") within 6 months from 18 June 2021 and within the time frame permitted by relevant laws and regulations, with an accumulated amount of shareholding increase no less than RMB300 million and the shares of which shall not exceed 2% of the Company's total share capital at that time (hereinafter referred to as the "Shareholding Increase Plan"). - Implementation of the Shareholding Increase Plan: On 18 June 2021, Haichuangzhi increased its holdings of A-shares in the Company by 362,490 shares through the trading system of SSE, accounting for 0.0039% of the Company's total share capital in issue at that time (hereinafter referred to as the "First Shareholding Increase"). Since the date of First Shareholding Increase and as of 12 November 2021, Haichuangzhi had accumulatively increased its holdings of A-shares in the Company by 31,899,216 shares through SSE trading system, accounting for 0.34% of the total share capital in issue of the Company so far. The average price of the increased shares was RMB25.08/share with a total amount of RMB800,000,600 (commissions and other charges inclusive). Haier Group Corporation and its concerted actors including Haichuangzhi together hold 3,205,153,558 shares of the Company, accounting for 34.11% of the Company's issued total share capital so far. As of the date of this announcement, the Shareholding Increase Plan has been properly implemented. I. General information of the entity implementing Shareholding Increase Plan and the main content of the Shareholding Increase Plan

(I) Entity implementing the Shareholding Increase Plan: Haichuangzhi, being a concerted actor of the Haier Group Corporation.

(II) Prior to implementation of the Shareholding Increase Plan, Haichuangzhi already held 73,011,000 A-shares of the Company, accounting for 0.78% of the Company's total share capital at that time.

(III) Implementation of the Shareholding Increase Plan: On 22 June 2021, the Company published the Announcement on the Increase in Shareholdings in the Company by the Actual Controller's Concerted Actor. Based on the long-term development of China's capital market and confidence in the Company's business prospects, Haichuangzhi increased its holdings of A-shares in the Company by 362,490 shares on 18 June 2021 through the trading system of SSE, accounting for 0.0039% of the Company's total share capital in issue at that time. Meanwhile, Haichuangzhi and/or other parties acting in concert with Haier Group intended to continue to increase their shareholdings in the Company's A-shares through the trading system of SSE within the time frame permitted by relevant laws and regulations in the next 6 months (since the First Shareholding Increase), with an accumulated amount of shareholding increase no less than RMB300 million and the shares of which shall not exceed 2% of the Company's total share capital in issue (including the increased shares of the First Shareholding Increase). The source of funds for the increased shares is self-owned/self-raised funds. There is no price range for the shareholding increase, and Haichuangzhi and/or other parties acting in concert with Haier Group would gradually implement the Shareholding Increase Plan according to the Company's stock price fluctuations and the overall trend of the capital market. II. Implementation result of the Shareholding Increase Plan

According to Haichuangzhi's notice, taking into account the price fluctuations of A-shares and capital market trends, the implementation of the Shareholding Increase Plan has been completed. As of the date of this announcement, the particulars of the Shareholding Increase Plan implemented is as follows: Entity implementing the Shareholding Increase Plan Method Number of shares increased (shares) Average price for shares increased (RMB/share) Amount for shares increased (RMB'0,000) Percentage of the total share capital(%) Haichuangzhi Centralized price bidding through the trading system of SSE 31,899,216 25.08 800,000,600 0.34 III. Other explanations

(I) The Company has disclosed, in accordance with relevant regulations, the Shareholding Increase Plan and its progress of Haichuangzhi, the Company's the actual controller's concerted actor. For details, please refer to the relevant announcements disclosed by the Company each month.

(II) Regarding the above mentioned increase in shareholding, Zhong Lun Law Firm issued a legal opinion with concluding comment that Haichuangzhi owns the qualification for being the entity implementing the Shareholding Increase Plan; this shareholding increase is in line with the provisions of paragraph 2 (2) of Article 63 of the Administrative Rules on Acquisition of Listed Company, so as to be exempted from submitting an application to the China Securities Regulatory Commission for exemption from the takeover offer; as of the date of issuance of this verification opinion, Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. has fulfilled the necessary information disclosure obligation at this stage for this increase in shareholding, and is required to publish this announcement on the implementation results of this shareholding increase.

(III) The entity implementing the Shareholding Increase has undertaken that it will not reduce its shareholdings in the Company within the statutory period. Note: This Announcement has been prepared in both Chinese and English. Should there be any discrepancies or misunderstandings between the two versions, the Chinese version shall prevail.

