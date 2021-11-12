Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRRA), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to deliver targeted therapies that treat rare forms of cancer, today announced the company will participate in the 2021 Jefferies London Healthcare Conference. Stephen Dilly, MBBS, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sierra, will provide an overview of the company in a presentation that will be available on demand beginning at 8:00 am GMT (3:00 am ET) on Thursday, November 18, 2021, to conference attendees.

A replay of the presentation will be available following the conference on the Investors section of Sierra's corporate website in the Events Webcast tab. The replay will be available for approximately 30 days following the presentation.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to deliver targeted therapies that treat rare forms of cancer. We harness our deep scientific expertise to identify compounds that target the root cause of disease to advance targeted therapies with assets on the leading edge of cancer biology. Our team takes an evidence-based approach to understand the limitations of current treatments and explore new ways to change the cancer treatment paradigm. Together we are transforming promise into patient impact.

For more information, visit www.SierraOncology.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211112005099/en/

Contacts:

Investor Contact

DeDe Sheel

415.732.9828

dsheel@sierraoncology.com



Media Contact

Lauren Musto

615.351.7777

lmusto@sierraoncology.com