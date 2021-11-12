Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Enersize Oyj (588/21)

With effect from November 18, 2021, the subscription rights in Enersize Oyj will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including November 22, 2021. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: ENERS TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017084320 Order book ID: 240905 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from November 18, 2021, the paid subscription shares in Enersize Oyj will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: ENERS BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017084338 Order book ID: 240906 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB