Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 12.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc: Rallyeauslöser – Heute die nächste “Bombenmeldung”
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DQ1V ISIN: FI4000233317 Ticker-Symbol: 9H0 
Frankfurt
12.11.21
08:03 Uhr
0,010 Euro
-0,001
-5,61 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ENERSIZE OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENERSIZE OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
12.11.2021 | 13:05
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Enersize Oyj (588/21)

With effect from November 18, 2021, the subscription rights in Enersize Oyj
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including November 22, 2021. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   ENERS TR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0017084320              
Order book ID:  240905                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from November 18, 2021, the paid subscription shares in Enersize
Oyj will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until
further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   ENERS BTA                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0017084338              
Order book ID:  240906                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
ENERSIZE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.