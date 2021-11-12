Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 12.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc: Rallyeauslöser – Heute die nächste “Bombenmeldung”
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DRTZ ISIN: LU1598757687 Ticker-Symbol: ARRD 
Xetra
12.11.21
14:34 Uhr
27,620 Euro
-0,865
-3,04 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
AEX
IBEX-35
1-Jahres-Chart
ARCELORMITTAL SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARCELORMITTAL SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,63027,63514:49
27,63027,63514:49
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.11.2021 | 13:05
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ArcelorMittal S.A.: Société Générale SA shareholding notification

12 November 2021, 13:00 CET

ArcelorMittal (the "Company") announces that on 10 November 2021 it received two shareholding notifications from Société Générale SA. The notification were made to reflect Société Générale SA's entry into various financial instruments (as detailed in the notification).

According to the notifications, the following thresholds of (potential) voting rights were reached:

- 4.97% on 05 November 2021, and

- 5.68% on 08 November 2021.

These notifications are available in the Luxembourg Stock Exchange's OAM electronic database on www.bourse.luand on the Company's website corporate.arcelormittal.comunder "Investors - Corporate Governance - Shareholding structure".

These notifications are published in reference to the Luxembourg law and the Grand Ducal regulation of 11 January 2008, on transparency requirements for issuers of securities ('Transparency Law') in view of a shareholding notification going above or below the 5% of voting rights threshold.


ARCELORMITTAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.