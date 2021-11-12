- (PLX AI) - Lundin Energy is a buying opportunity as the stock falls for a second day after its Chairman was charged in Sweden in relation to the company's past operations in Sudan, analysts at Carnegie said.
- • Carnegie kept a buy rating on the stock, with price target SEK 425
- • Sweden brought criminal charges against Chairman Ian H. Lundin, accused of complicity in crime against international law in relation to past operations in Sudan from 1999-2003
- • Following the charges, Ian H. Lundin has chosen not to stand for re-election as Chairman
- • This will have no impact on the company's future, and the stock drop is just a better buying opportunity, Carnegie said
