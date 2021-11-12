- (PLX AI) - Delivery Hero is trading at an unjustified discount to DoorDash, analysts at Bank of America said.
- • Delivery Hero price target raised to EUR 190 from EUR 185 at BofA, with buy reiterated
- • The stock was up 3.8% at EUR 117.80 in early afternoon, implying an upside of 60%
- • Delivery Hero also trades at a discount to Asian peers, which is unjustified due to strong market positions and superior growth, BofA said
- • Moreover, Delivery Hero's new guidance is conservative and will be comfortably exceeded, the analysts said
DELIVERY HERO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de