PPS Aims to be a Market-Leading Producer of High-Valued Rare Cannabinoids

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2021) - Peregrine Precision Systems Inc. (PPS), a B2B cannabinoid ingredient production and distribution company, focused on enabling the cannabinoid industry to achieve its global potential, is pleased to provide an update on the scale-up of higher valued rare natural synthetic cannabinoids at Naturally Synthetic Inc. using its patent-pending chemical synthesis approach.

Naturally Synthetic Inc. (NatSyn), lead by Dr. Jake Magolan PhD, Associate Professor of Biochemistry and Biomedical Sciences at McMaster University, continues to achieve scale-up milestones producing rare natural synthetic cannabinoids. Today, NatSyn can produce CBG, CBGV, CBGA, CBDV plus several other rare cannabinoids. In a few short months, our bench-scale production of CBG and CBGV has increased from 1 gram to 100 grams in a one day process. Importantly, our efficiencies are improving with scale-up bringing us closer to achieving industry-leading low cost of production.

"It's great to see our new chemical process performing remarkably well as we continue to increase the scale of these reactions to produce larger and larger batches of rare cannabinoid compounds like CBGV in high purity. I'm optimistic and excited about our great partnership with PPS and the future of this venture," stated Dr. Jake Magolan, Founder and President of NatSyn. Joining the talented scientists on the NatSyn team, is the addition of two more PhD chemists. Their team will soon consist of six research chemists optimizing the synthesis of rare cannabinoids and related natural products.

"We are confident that our process will allow us to manufacture the most rare cannabinoids and related phenolic natural products desired by the global R&D, pharmaceutical and CPG communities. Consumers are seeking differentiated alternative health and wellness solutions. Access to consistent, high-purity, high-valued rare cannabinoids at scale and at an affordable cost enables companies to enter the industry with a compelling value proposition," stated Sean McLean, CEO of PPS. With a rich history of creating industry-leading process technologies, PPS expects to achieve multi-kilo batches upon the first phase of commercial scale-up of NatSyn's rare cannabinoids, at its Oregon facility in the first half of 2022.

About Peregrine Precision Systems Inc.(PPS): PPS is a B2B cannabinoid ingredient production and distribution company. Our proprietary processing technologies solve the singular challenge of achieving consistent, market-leading purity and scale at a low cost. PPS's ability to manufacture both plant-based natural and synthetic compounds offer a complete supply chain solution.

About Naturally Synthetic Inc.: NatSyn is a partnership established by Dr. Jake Magolan, PhD, McMaster University, PPS and Synmedix. NatSyn is focused on leveraging its patent-pending processes to develop scalable chemical synthesis processes to manufacture rare cannabinoids and related phenolic natural products for the global R&D, pharmaceutical, and CPG communities.

