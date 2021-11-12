Dermata Therapeutics: Dermata Announces Presentation Details for Its DMT410 Phase 1b Proof of Concept Aesthetic Study at The American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) 2021 Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2021 / Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. ("Dermata," or the "Company") (Nasdaq:DRMA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focusing on the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions, today announced details regarding the presentation of efficacy and safety results for its Phase 1b proof of concept study evaluating a single application of DMT410 to treat multiple aesthetic skin conditions.

"A Study of the Tolerability, Safety, and Efficacy of DMT410 for the Treatment of Upper Facial Lines" will be presented by Rawaa Almukhtar, M.D., at the ASDS virtual Annual Meeting to be held November 19-21, 2021. The video presentation will be available for on-demand viewing by conference attendees beginning November 19, 2021 at 8:30 am CT.

The Phase 1b proof of concept study of DMT410 for the treatment of multiple aesthetic skin conditions was an open-label, single-center study of 10 patients receiving one application DMT410, which consists of one topical application of Spongilla powder, derived from a freshwater sponge, followed by one topical application of botulinum toxin to the upper face. Patients were observed for a total of 16 weeks to collect safety and efficacy data and track duration of effect. The endpoints of the study included reduction in pore size and count, improvement in luminosity and brightness, reduction in fine lines, reduction in sebum production, improvements in the Global Aesthetic Improvement scale, and reduction in glabella, forehead, and lateral canthal lines.

About DMT410

DMT410 is Dermata's combination treatment regimen that utilizes the unique mechanical features of its Spongilla technology to facilitate the intradermal delivery of botulinum toxin by topical application rather than injection with a needle. The treatment consists of an initial topical application of Dermata's proprietary Spongilla powder to the treatment area wherein the mechanical spicules of the powder penetrate the stratum corneum creating microchannels into the dermis allowing for the topical application and penetration of botulinum toxin. Dermata is investigating DMT410 as a new method for topical intradermal delivery of botulinum toxin for the treatment of multiple aesthetic conditions.

About Dermata

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focusing on the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions. The Company's lead product candidate, DMT310, is the first product candidate being developed from its Spongilla technology platform. DMT310 is under clinical development for the treatment of acne, psoriasis, and rosacea. Dermata's second product candidate, DMT410, uses its Spongilla technology as a new method for topical intradermal delivery of botulinum toxin for the treatment of multiple aesthetic and medical skin conditions. Dermata is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit http://www.dermatarx.com/.

