Columbus, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2021) - Better For You Wellness, Inc. (OTC Pink: BFYW) ("Better For You Wellness" or the "Company"), an Ohio-based blank check company focused on the rapidly-growing $1.5T wellness industry, is pleased to announce that it plans to up-list its common stock to the OTCQB® Venture Marketplace (the "OTCQB"). The OTCQB is recognized by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") as an established public market and provides current public information to investors that need to analyze, value, and trade securities.

The OTCQB increases transparency, reporting standards, management certification, and compliance requirements, which can result in greater liquidity and awareness for companies that meet the OTCQB tier standard.

"As the Company works its way towards meeting NASDAQ or NYSE listing requirements, uplisting to the OTCQB is an important next step in our overall strategic plan to grow the Company and enhance its position in the public markets," said Ian James, Chief Executive Officer of Better For You Wellness. "Management believes that uplisting to the OTCQB could potentially increase BFYW's visibility to the investment community, particularly to institutional investors, as the Company continues to grow and establish itself as a leader in the wellness industry. This broader awareness and added liquidity should result in expanding our shareholder base while increasing shareholder value for existing shareholders."

About Better For You Wellness, Inc.

Better For You Wellness, Inc. (OTC Pink: BFYW), formerly known as Fast Track Solutions, Inc. (OTC: FTRK), is a Columbus, Ohio-based blank-check Company that is exploring and evaluating various business opportunities in the food, beverage, and consumer packaged goods ("CPG") categories including, but not limited to, mergers, acquisitions, or business combination transactions, after which the Company would cease to be a "shell" or "blank check" company. Learn more at https://BFYW.com.

Contact:

Better For You Wellness, Inc.

Ian James, CEO

investors@bfyw.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "could," "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" and the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested in this report. Except as required by applicable law, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements so as to conform these statements to actual results. Investors should refer to the risks disclosed in the Company's reports filed with SEC (https://www.sec.gov/).

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/103237