

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After turning in a mixed performance in the previous session, stocks are poised to move mostly higher in early trading on Friday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the markets, with the Dow futures up by 108 points.



The markets may benefit from easing concerns about the outlook for inflation after a report released earlier in the week showed consumer prices rose at their fastest annual rate in over thirty years.



Analysts have suggested the current wave of price spikes due to chronic worldwide supply constraints will not last long and inflationary pressure will eventually ease.



Federal Reserve officials have also repeatedly described the factors driving inflation as 'transitory,' indicating the central bank is not currently considering accelerating monetary policy tightening.



After ending Thursday's trading lower amid a steep drop by Disney (DIS), the Dow may also benefit from a notable advance by shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ).



J&J is up by 2.8 percent in pre-market trading after the healthcare giant announced plans to separate its consumer health business from its pharmaceutical and medical device operations.



The company said the planned separation would create two global leaders that are better positioned to deliver improved health outcomes for patients and consumers through innovation, pursue more targeted business strategies and accelerate growth.



Shortly after the start of trading, the University of Michigan is scheduled to release its preliminary report on consumer sentiment in the month of November. The consumer sentiment index is expected to inch up to 72.4 in November from 71.7 in October.



The Labor Department is also scheduled to release the results of its Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey for September. Job openings are expected to edge down to 10.3 million in September from 10.4 million in August.



Following the notable pullback seen on Tuesday and Wednesday, the major U.S. stock indexes turned in a mixed performance during trading on Thursday. While the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 regained some ground, the narrower Dow saw further downside.



The tech-heavy Nasdaq climbed 81.58 points or 0.5 percent to 15,704.28 after underperforming its counterparts in the previous session.



The S&P 500 also inched up 2.56 points or 0.1 percent to 4,649.27, while the Dow slid 158.71 points or 0.4 percent to 35,921.23.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index jumped by 1.1 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index edged up by 0.2 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets are turning in a mixed performance on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.4 percent, the German DAX Index is up by 0.1 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.3 percent.



In commodities trading, crude oil futures are tumbling $1.16 to $80.43 a barrel after rising $0.25 to $81.59 a barrel on Thursday. Meanwhile, after climbing $15.60 to $1,863.90 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are falling $5.30 to $1,858.60 an ounce.



On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 113.97 yen versus the 114.06 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Thursday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1446 compared to yesterday's $1.1451.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de