Furthermore, DaSolar has unveiled a plan to build a 5 GW module factory in Fujian and Maxwell Technology said it will provide a 500 MW heterojunction solar cell production line to Anhui Huasun New Energy.Module manufacturer Longi is considering setting up production bases in overseas markets, including in India and the US, according to Bloomberg. "Longi is evaluating the possibility of establishing PV factory outside China, especially those countries or regions with resource advantages," a company's spokesperson told pv magazine. "However, so far there is still no specific plan." Polysilicon ...

