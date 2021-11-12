American Resources Corporation to Present at the Virtual Investor Roundtable Event

Live moderated video webcast discussion among members of management and Thought Leader, William E. Smith III, President of CMID, Inc., on Wednesday, November 17th at 9:00 AM ET

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2021 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources" or the "Company"), a next generation and socially responsible supplier of raw materials to the new infrastructure and electrification marketplace, today announced that Mark Jensen, Chief Executive Officer will participate in the Virtual Investor Roundtable Event on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 9:00 AM ET.

Joining the Company for the roundtable discussion will be technology veteran, William E. Smith III, who is leading the design, build and operation phase of American Resources' rare earth and critical mineral purification facilities utilizing ligand assisted displacement ("LAD") chromatography technology, which was licensed in partnership with Hasler Ventures and Purdue University.

As part of the virtual event, the Company will provide a brief presentation, followed by a moderated Roundtable discussion and an interactive Q&A session. In addition to the moderated portion of the event, all investors and interested parties will have the opportunity to submit questions live during the event. Interested parties may also pre-submit questions in advance of the live event, which can be sent via the conference website at virtualinvestorco.com. The Company will answer as many questions as possible during the event.

A live video webcast of the Roundtable Event will be available on the Events section of the Investors page of the Company's website (www.americanresourcescorp.com). A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for one year.

About American Resources Corporation

American Resources Corporation is a next-generation, environmentally and socially responsible supplier of high-quality raw materials to the new infrastructure market. The Company is focused on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon, an essential ingredient used in steelmaking, critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market, and reprocessed metal to be recycled. American Resources has a growing portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia where premium quality metallurgical carbon and rare earth mineral deposits are concentrated.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

