Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2021) - Millennium Silver Corp. (TSXV: MSC) (formerly International Millennium Mining Corp.) ("Millennium Silver" or the "Company") announces that Mr. Henry Chow has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, replacing Mr. Lonny Wong. Mr. Chow is a founding partner at Saturna Group Chartered Professional Accountants LLP and has extensive experience serving public companies.

The Company also announces the issuance of 300,000 stock options with an exercise price of $0.05 cents per share for the purchase of up to 300,000 shares of the Company, expiring June 1, 2026. The stock options are being issued to Mr. Chow, and are subject to approval by regulatory authorities.

The Company announces that further to its August 3, 2021 press release, pursuant to its Pynn's Brook Property Option Agreement, which the Company entered into to acquire one hundred and thirty-five (135) mineral claims covering three thousand three hundred seventy-five (3,375) hectares, in Deer Lake, in western Newfoundland, Millennium Silver paid a finder's fee of 30,000 common shares to Lorne Upward.

Millennium Silver Corp. (TSXV: MSC) is focused on the exploration and development of its Silver Peak silver-gold project in southwest Nevada and its exploration projects in Newfoundland. The Company's common shares trade on the Exchange under the symbol: MSC.

