Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2021) - Palamina Corp. (TSXV: PA) (OTCQB: PLMNF) common shares are now trading on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "PLMNF" in the United States and continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange as its primary listing under the symbol "PA" in Canada.

"Palamina's maiden drill program at its flagship Usicayos gold project is underway in Peru where upgrading to an OTCQB listing will provide greater visibility, liquidity and exposure to US investors," commented Andrew Thomson, President of Palamina.

The OTCQB Venture offers investors transparent trading for entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies that may not yet qualify for OTCQX. To be eligible, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. The OTCQB Venture quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and real-time Level 2 quotes for Palamina Corp. at http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/plmnf/overview.

About Palamina Corp.

Palamina has first mover advantage on 4 district scale gold projects in south eastern Peru in the Puno Orogenic Gold Belt (POGB). A maiden drill program is underway at its flagship Usicayos Gold Project. The Company also has rights to a silver-copper project in the Santa Lucia district and two copper-gold projects in Southern Peru. Palamina holds an 19.95% equity interest in Winshear Gold Corp. who are advancing the Gaban Gold Project to the drill discovery phase. Palamina has 65,284,836 shares outstanding and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PA and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol PLMNF.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors:



Andrew Thomson, President

Phone: (416) 204-7536 or visit www.palamina.com

