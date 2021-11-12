

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Lufthansa said Friday that it repaid all remaining government Stabilization funds from the Federal Republic of Germany. The repayment was made much earlier than originally planned.



The German government's package originally provided measures and loans totalling up to 9 billion euros, of which the company has drawn down a total of around 3.8 billion euros.



Lufthansa said that earlier today, the Silent Participation II of the Economic Stabilization Fund of the Federal Republic of Germany (ESF) amounting to 1 billion euros was repaid in full.



After the company had already repaid Silent Participation I in October, of which only 1.5 billion euros were drawn, the unused and remaining part has now been terminated too. Last February, the company had already repaid a KfW loan of 1 billion euros earlier than expected.



Under this condition, ESF has undertaken to sell its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa AG amounting to approx. 14 percent of the share capital by October 2023 at the latest.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

LUFTHANSA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de