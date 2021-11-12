Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 12.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc: Rallyeauslöser – Heute die nächste “Bombenmeldung”
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 923003 ISIN: GB0006436108 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
12.11.2021 | 15:34
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Submission of Document

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Submission of Document

PR Newswire

London, November 12

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082)

Submission of Document


A copy of the following document has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism:

  • Half Yearly Financial Report (period ended 31 August 2021)

This document will shortly be available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

The Half Yearly Financial Report for the period ended 31 August 2021 may also be viewed at:

http://www.blackrock.com/uk/brsc

12 November 2021

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.