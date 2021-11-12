The "Turkey Life Insurance Key Trends and Opportunities to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into Turkey's life insurance segment.

It provides values for key performance indicators such as gross written premium, penetration, and premium accepted and cession rates during the review period (2016-2020) and forecast period (2020-2025).

The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of Turkey's economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.

The report brings together this research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

Key Highlights

Key insights and dynamics of Turkey's life insurance segment.

A comprehensive overview of Turkey's economy, government initiatives and investment opportunities.

Turkey's insurance regulatory framework's evolution, key facts, taxation regime, licensing and capital requirements.

Turkey's life insurance industry's market structure giving details of lines of business.

Turkey's life insurance reinsurance business's market structure giving details of premium accepted along with cession rates.

Distribution channels deployed by Turkey's life insurers.

Details of the competitive landscape and competitors' profiles.

Scope

It provides historical values for Turkey's life insurance segment for the report's 2016-2020 review period, and projected figures for the 2020-2025 forecast period.

It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in Turkey's life insurance segment, and market forecasts to 2025.

It profiles the top life insurance companies in Turkey and outlines the key regulations affecting them.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary Economy Overview Regulatory and Compliance Key Market Trends Summary Trends and KPIs Distribution Channels Competitive Landscape Competitor Profiles Reinsurance Regulatory and Compliance Competitor Landscape and Profiles Insurtech Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Turkiye Hayat ve Emeklilik AS

Anadolu Hayat Emeklilik AS

Allianz Yasam ve Emeklilik AS

MetLife Emeklilik ve Hayat AS

Avivasa Emeklilik Ve Hayat AS

Garanti Emeklilik ve Hayat AS

Aegon Emeklilik ve Hayat AS

Cigna Saglik Hayat ve Emeklilik AS

Fiba Emeklilik ve Hayat AS

BNP Paribas Cardif Emeklilik AS

