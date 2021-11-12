Anzeige
ACTUAL Systems Inc.: 2000-Watt Smart Cities Association, ACTUAL And Peace Innovation Institute Partner To Work With Cities Worldwide And Accelerate Their Transition To Decarbonization

GLASGOW, Scotland, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2000-Watt Smart Cities Association, ACTUAL and The Peace Innovation Institute at The Hague are partnering to work with cities worldwide and help them accelerate their transition to decarbonization. They will unveil a first case study at the beginning of Q1 2022, to serve as a template for cities around the world.

The 2000-Watt Smart Cities Association, building on ETH Zurich's 2000-Watt Society and its certification in Switzerland of 40 sites, presents a framework for 2000-Watt Smart Cities around the world. GreenCity Zurich, conceived by association President Andreas Binkert, is a prime example of the world's first decarbonized greenfield neighbourhood.

The ACTUAL platform empowers leaders across industries to act on their ESG goals and set a path towards real change through a first-of-its-kind digital toolkit.

The Peace Innovation Institute at The Hague, through a collaboration between the Peace Innovation Lab at Stanford and the City of The Hague, sits at the intersection of behavior design, technology, innovation and business. The Institute specializes in creating a culture of innovation and teaching collaboration across boundaries.

"The Peace Innovation Institute's mission is to create, through its worldwide network, strong partnerships and we're delighted to bring together the 2000-Watt Smart Cities Association and ACTUAL," said Mark Nelson, Director of Innovation for The Peace Innovation Institute.

"The 2000-Watt Smart Cities Association seeks to showcase GreenCity Zurich's decarbonized framework as a template to inspire other cities around the world. We are excited to start working with ACTUAL and The Peace Innovation Institute to fulfill this mission and demonstrate that there's an actionable path at hand for cities looking to accelerate their transition to decarbonization," said Andreas Binkert, President, 2000-Watt Smart Cities Association.

"ACTUAL's software has enabled global, nation-scale projects to get moving quickly, allowing organizations to rapidly plan scenarios and visualize pathways forward for the first time with positive impact at scale. Millions of people are moving to cities every month, and ACTUAL's work is critical to show real-life impact to make better investments now. We are excited about beginning to partner with the 2000-Watt Smart Cities Association and the Peace Innovation Institute to help cities meet the ambitious Net-Zero commitments announced during COP26," said Karthik Balakrishnan, Ph.D., co-founder and President, ACTUAL.

CONTACT
Frederic Guarino
frederic@fredericguarino.com

© 2021 PR Newswire
