Crop Protection Chemicals Market to Reach USD 64520 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 2.9% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Crop Protection Chemicals Market is Segmented by Type (Herbicides, Insecticides, Fungicides, Others Acaricides, Nematicides, Rodenticides, Disinfectants, Fumigants, Mineral Oils, And Others (Which includes Crop Protection Chemicals Such as Sulfur, Petroleum Oils, And Sulfuric Acid)), by Application (Foliar Spray, Seed Treatment, Soil Treatment, Others (Which Include Chemigation and Fumigation)). The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecasts from 2021 to 2027. It is published in Valuates Reports under Chemicals Industry Category.

The global Crop Protection Chemicals market size is projected to reach USD 64520 Million by 2027, from USD 52630 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.9% during 2021-2027.

Crop protection chemicals are employed on all types of crops, but cereals and oilseeds, as well as fruits and vegetables, are the ones analyzed in this report.

Major factors driving the growth of the crop protection chemicals market are:

An increase in the need for food security owing to the rise in population is expected to drive the growth of the crop protection chemicals market.

Crop protection chemicals are a low-cost option for farmers to improve the yield and quality of their crops. They also make harvesting easier and ensure that harvests are constant from year to year. This feature is projected to propel the crop protection chemicals market forward.

Get your sample today: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-18Q6053/Global_Crop_Protection_Chemicals_Market

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF CROP PROTECTION CHEMICALS MARKET

People have reduced food security as a result limited cultivable land to meet the growing demand for food. Food production must be increased around the world in order to meet future food demand. The usage of crop protection chemicals is unavoidable in such a situation. Thus the growth of the crop protection chemicals market is expected to increase as a result of this circumstance.

The need for increased agricultural productivity is fueling the expansion of the crop protection chemicals industry. Crop protection chemicals also aid in the control of infectious insects. Flies and other pests infest livestock, spreading disease, inflicting painful bites, and causing stress. Insecticides serve a key role in managing these insects, allowing animals to convert their feed more efficiently into meat and milk, enhancing profitability.

The crop protection chemicals market is also fueled by the growing demand for biopesticides and the growing need for improved farming methods. The COVID-19 pandemic slowed market development in the short term, but it is expected to spur investment, particularly in biologicals, as part of a broader shift toward food security, sustainable crop production, and more reliable supply chains.

Browse the Table of Contents and List of figures at: https://reports.valuates.com/reports/QYRE-Auto-18Q6053/global-crop-protection-chemicals

CROP PROTECTION CHEMICALS MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on type, the herbicides segment of the Crop protection chemicals is expected to be the most lucrative. Herbicides are widely used in the agriculture and landscaping turf management industries.

Based on application, the foliar spray segment of the Crop protection chemicals is expected to be the most lucrative segment. Foliar spray is majorly used for spraying herbicides and insecticides for removing unwanted weeds manually and also for eradicating insect attacks on crops.

Based on region, Asia Pacific is the most lucrative region during the forecast period. Growing public awareness regarding pesticides, as well as continual technological developments, are driving this industry forward. Agribusiness firms have also been pushed to extend their supplier and production bases in Asia-Pacific as a result of expanding crop demand and rising cultivation in the region.

Report Customization Request: https://reports.valuates.com/request/customisation/QYRE-Auto-18Q6053/Global_Crop_Protection_Chemicals_Market

MAJOR PLAYERS IN THE CROP PROTECTION CHEMICALS INDUSTRY

BASF SE

The DOW Chemical Company

I. Dupont De Nemours and Company

Sumitomo Chemical

Syngenta AG

Bayer Cropscience AG

FMC Corporation

Monsanto Company

Nufarm Limited

ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd.

Chapter Cost Request: https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/QYRE-Auto-18Q6053/Global_Crop_Protection_Chemicals_Market

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-18Q6053&lic=single-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS

- The global crop insurance market size was valued at USD 34.05 Billion in 2019, and is projected to reach USD 53.02 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027.

- Global Crop Seed Treatment Sales Market Report 2021

- The global Soil Treatment market size is projected to reach USD 44240 Million by 2027, from USD 26930 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2021-2027.

- The global herbicide market size is expected to reach an overall market revenue of USD 7,998.9 Million by 2025, by growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

- In 2020, the global Plant Fungicides market size was USD 17710 Million and it is expected to reach USD 23250 Million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 3.7% during 2021-2027.

- In 2020, the global Biorational Crop Protection (BCP) market size was USD 4319 Million and it is expected to reach USD 9161.5 Million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 10.9% during 2021-2027.

- In 2020, the global Crop Protection market size was USD 70340 Million and it is expected to reach USD 107870 Million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 6.3% during 2021-2027.

- In 2020, the global Generic Crop Protection market size was USD 49590 Million and it is expected to reach USD 61580 Million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 3.1% during 2021-2027.

- Global Fruit & Vegetable Crop Protection Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

- Global Insecticides in Agriculture Sales Market Report 2021

Click here to see related reports on Crop protection chemicals market

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains detail research methodology employed to generate the report, Please also reach to our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call +1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91 9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Follow on Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Follow on Linkedin - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Follow on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg