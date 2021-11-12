DJ WICKES GROUP PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding

WICKES GROUP PLC (WIX) WICKES GROUP PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding 12-Nov-2021 / 14:35 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Wickes Group PLC

(the 'Company')

Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

(together 'PDMRs')

The Wickes Share Incentive Plan ("SIP") - Dividend Reinvestment

The Company was notified on 12 November 2021 that the interim cash dividend paid by the Company on 1 November 2021 was reinvested by way of an election under the Wickes Share Incentive Plan to purchase shares of 10p each in the Company on 11 November 2021 for each PDMR as set out below:

PDMR Number of Shares acquired Share Price 226.72 David Wood 1 226.72 Julie Wirth 1

The Notification of Dealing Forms for each PDMR can be found below.

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

For further information please contact:

Marianne Phillips

Assistant Company Secretary

Tel: (44) 7552 211056

Notification of dealing form

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name David Wood 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Wickes Group plc b) LEI 213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted Description of the financial Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each instrument, a) type of instrument Identification code ISIN:GB00BL6C2002 Dividend Shares purchased by the SIP Provider, Equiniti Share b) Nature of the transaction Plan Trustees Limited on behalf of and awarded to participants under the Wickes Share Incentive Plan Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume (s) 226.72p 1 Aggregated information Aggregate Price Aggregate Aggregate Total Volume d) -Aggregated volume -Price 226.72p 1 226.72p e) Date of the transaction 11 November 2021 f) Place of the transaction XLON 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Julie Wirth 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Wickes Group plc b) LEI 213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted Description of the financial Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each instrument, a) type of instrument Identification code ISIN:GB00BL6C2002 Dividend Shares purchased by the SIP Provider, Equiniti Share b) Nature of the transaction Plan Trustees Limited on behalf of and awarded to participants under the Wickes Share Incentive Plan Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume (s) 226.72p 1 Aggregated information Aggregate Price Aggregate Aggregate Total Volume d) -Aggregated volume -Price 226.72p 1 226.72p e) Date of the transaction 11 November 2021 f) Place of the transaction XLON

