

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Reflecting concerns about inflation, the University of Michigan released a report on Friday showing an unexpected slump in U.S. consumer sentiment in the month of November.



The preliminary report said the consumer sentiment index slid to 66.8 in November from a final reading of 71.7 in October. The decrease surprised economists, who had expected the index to inch up to 72.4.



With the unexpected drop, the consumer sentiment index fell to its lowest level since hitting 63.7 in November of 2011.



Surveys of Consumers chief economist Richard Curtin said the deterioration in consumer sentiment was due to 'an escalating inflation rate and the growing belief among consumers that no effective policies have yet been developed to reduce the damage from surging inflation.'



'One-in-four consumers cited inflationary reductions in their living standards in November, with lower income and older consumers voicing the greatest impact,' Curtin said.



He added, 'Nominal income gains were widely reported but when asked about inflation-adjusted gains, half of all families anticipated reduced real incomes next year.'



One-year inflation expectations inched up to 4.9 percent in November from 4.8 percent in October, while five-year inflation expectations held at 2.9 percent.



The report also showed the current economic conditions index fell to 73.2 in November from 77.7 in October. The index of consumer expectations also dropped to 62.8 from 67.9.



