Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Invitation to Adevinta Capital Markets Day 2021

Oslo, 12 November 2021 - Adevinta invites shareholders, investors, analysts and other stakeholders to its Capital Markets Day on 30 November 2021. CEO Rolv Erik Ryssdal and the Adevinta Executive team will present our strategy and outlook.





Capital Markets Day 2021

Date: Tuesday, 30 November 2021

Time: 14:00 GMT

Participants are invited to join the webcast live by registering here.



For the Q&A, participants will have the possibility to send written questions during the event, directly through the webcast platform. It will not be possible

to ask questions by phone.

The press release for the Capital Markets Day will be made available on 30 November 2021 at 6:00 GMT on the Investor Relations pages at https://www.adevinta.com/ir

-end-

Contact information:

Adevinta Investor Relations

Marie de Scorbiac/Anne-Sophie Jugean

ir@adevinta.com

Adevinta Media Relations

Mélodie Laroche

Head of Corporate Communications

+33 6 84 30 52 76

melodie.laroche@adevinta.com

***

About Adevinta

Adevinta is a global online classifieds specialist, operating digital marketplaces in 16 countries. The company provides technology-based services to connect buyers with sellers and to facilitate transactions, from job offers to real estate, cars, consumer goods and more.



Adevinta's portfolio spans more than 40 digital brands, covering one billion people and attracting approximately three billion average monthly visits. Leading brands include top-ranked leboncoin in France, Germany's leading classifieds sites mobile.de and eBay Kleinanzeigen, Marktplaats in the Netherlands, Kijiji in Canada, fotocasa and InfoJobs in Spain, and 50% of fast-growing OLX Brasil. Adevinta spun off from Schibsted ASA and publicly listed in Oslo, Norway in 2019. Adevinta employs more than 7,500 people committed to supporting users and customers daily. Find out more at Adevinta.com.

***

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act