Freitag, 12.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc: Rallyeauslöser – Heute die nächste “Bombenmeldung”
12.11.2021 | 17:28
Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Publication of Supplementary Prospectus

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Publication of Supplementary Prospectus

PR Newswire

London, November 12

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

From: Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

Date:12 November 2021

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

Publication of Supplementary Prospectus

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the "Company") has today published a supplementary prospectus approved by the Financial Conduct Authority. The publication of the supplementary prospectus is a regulatory requirement under the Prospectus Regulation Rules following the publication of the Company's half-year financial report for the six months ended 5 October 2021.

The supplementary prospectus is supplemental to, and should be read in conjunction with, the prospectus published by the Company on 17 June 2021 in relation to the issue of further new ordinary shares pursuant to the Company's discount and premium control policy.

A copy of the supplementary prospectus will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and at the Company's website www.capitalgearingtrust.com.

All enquiries:

Juniper Partners Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 0131 378 0500
Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com

© 2021 PR Newswire
