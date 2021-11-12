NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: New ISIN codes following adjustment in Pandora (218/21)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options and regular futures in Pandora A/S (PNDORA) due to an extraordinary dividend. For details regarding the re-calculation please see exchange notice 217/21. Adjusted series have received an "X", "Y" or "Z" in the series designation. Adjusted series also received new ISIN-codes and product IDs, which can be found in the attached files. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1026633