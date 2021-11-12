Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 12.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc: Rallyeauslöser – Heute die nächste “Bombenmeldung”
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1C6JV ISIN: DK0060252690 Ticker-Symbol: 3P7 
Tradegate
12.11.21
17:32 Uhr
127,20 Euro
+4,20
+3,41 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
PANDORA A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PANDORA A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
126,45127,3018:26
126,90127,4518:26
GlobeNewswire
12.11.2021 | 18:17
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: New ISIN codes following adjustment in Pandora (218/21)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options and
regular futures in Pandora A/S (PNDORA) due to an extraordinary dividend. For
details regarding the re-calculation please see exchange notice 217/21. 

Adjusted series have received an "X", "Y" or "Z" in the series designation.
Adjusted series also received new ISIN-codes and product IDs, which can be
found in the attached files.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1026633
PANDORA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.