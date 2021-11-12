DJ SPAC: Extension of the deadline for shareholders to apply for free SPAC warrants

Paris, 31/10/2021

SPAC: Extension of the deadline for shareholders to apply for free SPAC warrants.

Following numerous requests from its shareholders, the Board of Société Parisienne d'Apports de Capital (formerly FPN), ("SPAC") has decided to postpone its original deadline for shareholders to submit their request for free SPAC share purchase warrants until 12/11/2021. Shareholders are invited to notify SPAC of their total ownership of shares by the 12/11/21 by email and the shareholders have to submit their certificate of ownership to the SPAC till 16/11/21.

Contact:

SPAC Investor Relations

contact@spacparis.biz

Company: SPAC
15 rue de la Banque
75002 PARIS
France
Internet: https://www.spac.fr/
ISIN: FR0011277391
Euronext Ticker: FPN

1248794 12-Nov-2021 CET/CEST

