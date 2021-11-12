

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market turned in a firm performance on Friday and the benchmark SMI moved closer to its peak as investors indulged in some strong buying at several frontline counters.



The SMI ended with a gain of 94.97 points or 0.76% at 12,516.05, the day's high, and not far from its all-time high of 12,573.43.



Richemont soared nearly 11%. The company said higher sales, a higher gross profit and good cost control have resulted in a six-month operating profit of 1.95 billion euros, up by 331 percent over the prior-year period.



Logitech gained about 2.2%, Lonza Group climbed 1.54%, Partners Group gained 1.33%, Geberit moved up 1.22% and Holcim ended about 1.1% up.



SGS, Swisscom, Givaudan and ABB gained 0.75% to 1%, while Swiss Life Holding and Nestle posted modest gains.



Sika, Alcon, Roche Holding and Swiss Re closed weak.



In the Mid Price Index, Adecco jumped 6.5%. Swatch Group moved up nearly 5%. Clariant surged up 2.85% and AMS gained 2.1%. Zur Rose, Sonova, Barry Callebaut, Schindler Holding and OC Oerlikon Corp also ended sharply higher.



In economic news, Switzerland's producer and import prices increased in October, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Friday.



Producer and import prices rose 5.1% year-on-year in October.



The producer price index increased 3.1% annually in October and import prices accelerated 9.4%.



On a monthly basis, producer and import prices increased 0.6% in October.



Prices for petroleum products, petroleum and natural gas as well as metal products in particular were higher in October, the agency said.



Domestic sale prices grew 3.5% yearly in October and rose 0.9% from a month ago.



