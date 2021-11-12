DJ AMUNDI INDEX BARCLAYS GLOBAL AGG 500M: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

AMUNDI INDEX SOLUTIONS

Société d'Investissement à Capital Variable

(the « Company »)

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

November 12, 2021

The Board decides to distribute Annual Dividends to each holder of distribution shares of AMUNDI INDEX BARCLAYS GLOBAL AGG 500M - UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (D) according to the following calendar: - Record date: November 15th, 2021 - Ex-date: November 16th, 2021 - Payment date: November 18th, 2021

The paying agent is CACEIS Bank, Luxembourg Branch, 5 allée Scheffer, L-2520 Luxembourg.

ETF Name ISIN code Sedol TIDM Payment Share class Distributable amount per Share UK code code date currency (in share class currency) AMUNDI INDEX BARCLAYS GLOBAL AGG 500M - LU2355200523 BLD3B54 AGHG 18/11/ GBP 0,19 UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (D) 2021

The Board of Directors

