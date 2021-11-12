DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - UCITS ETF DR USD (D): NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - UCITS ETF DR (D) (AEMU) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - UCITS ETF DR USD (D): NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS 12-Nov-2021 / 18:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

AMUNDI INDEX SOLUTIONS

Société d'Investissement à Capital Variable

(the « Company »)

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

November 12, 2021

The Board decides to distribute Annual Dividends to each holder of distribution shares of AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - UCITS ETF DR - USD (D) according to the following calendar: - Record date: November 15th, 2021 - Ex-date: November 16th, 2021 - Payment date: November 18th, 2021

The paying agent is CACEIS Bank, Luxembourg Branch, 5 allée Scheffer, L-2520 Luxembourg.

ETF Name ISIN code Sedol UK TIDM Payment Share class Distributable amount per Share (in code code date currency share class currency) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS LU2277591868 BM9TTL5 AEMU 18/11/ USD 0,79 - UCITS ETF DR - USD (D) 2021

The Board of Directors

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1737652583, LU2277591868 Category Code: DIV TIDM: AEMU LEI Code: 22210029BWUM47M5IC61 Sequence No.: 126766 EQS News ID: 1248822 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1248822&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 12, 2021 13:00 ET (18:00 GMT)